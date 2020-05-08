HELENA- A virtual public meeting is being held to accept comments on a grant the City of Helena is pursuing that will be used to rehabilitate Helena’s 1874 Fire Tower.
The grant the City is pursuing is perusing will be from the Montana Department of Commerce/Historic Preservation Grant Program.
Public comment will be taken during a virtual public meeting on Thursday, May 14 at 4:00 pm.
The City of Helena says they believe the project would be categorically exempt from the Montana Environmental Policy Act review, which Montana Historic Preservation Grants are subject to, because it is a project that only minor repair or rehabilitation to an existing facility including functional replacement of existing facility components.
More details on the project can be found in the Grant Application.
From the City of Helena’s release:
The Fire Tower’s footprint and structures would be substantially unchanged from the existing conditions and there is no increase in the population served by the facility. The Fire Tower Restoration project involves rehabilitation and replacement of existing damaged wood beams with new, structurally sound, timbers. It is a functional replacement of materials with no change to the existing footprint.
Information for the virtual meeting is below and comments can also be submitted to parksandrec@helenamt.gov until May 15, 2020.
