HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena is closing some roads for summer street maintenance beginning Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28.

The City of Helena will be closing down the following roads on the following days:

Monday-Tuesday (July 25-26) Intersection of North Oakes Street and Poplar Street

Tuesday (July 26) Chestnut Street, from North Harris Street to North Sanders Street

Wednesday-Thursday (July 27-28) North Oakes Street, from Phoenix Street to Cedar Street



The street maintenance will be affecting traffic each day from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The City of Helena said in a release there will be no on-street parking in the work area during the street maintenance. Only residential traffic is going to be allowed through the work areas, and residents should prepare for delays.

The project is weather permitted, and may be rescheduled if there is rain.