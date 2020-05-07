HELENA- The City of Helena will resume enforcement of parking garages and lots and start taking payment again for monthly parking permits starting Monday, May 11.
According to the City of Helena, on-street parking enforcement is still suspended through the end of May 2020.
All other areas will be enforced unless posted otherwise.
First-hour free parking is still available in several areas.
You can view parking areas marked on this map from the City of Helena.
The Parking Office, at 225 South Cruise Street, will open to the public with limited hours: Monday through Thursday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.
If you have any questions, you can contact the parking office at 406-447-8419.