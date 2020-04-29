HELENA- The hours of operation at the City of Helena Transfer Station and the Lewis and Clark County Landfill will be extended beginning Monday, May 4.
Social distancing measures will remain in place and staff will continue to work in shifts to limit social contact.
According to the City of Helena, operations at both facilities will continue as follows:
City of Helena Transfer Station
New hours of operation: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed on Sundays.
The Transfer Station Admin. Office will remain closed until further notice. Please call 406-447-8086 with any account payment or residential permit questions.
As a continuation of the current social distancing measures, tipping floor attendants will not help customers unload any type of material.
Route collection and recycling will continue six days per week, Monday-Saturday.
For Transfer Station questions, please call 406-447-8086 or visit https://www.helenamt.gov/government/departments/public-works/solid-waste
Lewis and Clark County Landfill
New hours of operation: Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
For landfill questions, call 406-457-8521 visit https://www.lccountymt.gov/public-works/solid-waste.html