Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...Meagher, Gallatin, Jefferson, Broadwater, Beaverhead, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark and Madison. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be extremely difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Blowing dust will reduce visibility in some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most extreme winds will occur late this morning into the afternoon along and behind a powerful cold front. Outdoor activity is discouraged due to the increased risk of falling trees and flying debris. Snow and strong winds will cause dangerous backcountry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&