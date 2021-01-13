HELENA - The City of Helena says the Urban Forestry staff are working on removing debris around town caused by high winds Wednesday.
People are being asked to stay away from damaged trees due to a risk of failure, especially as winds continue.
You can report any damage to boulevard trees by calling 406-447-8426, email cdaly@helenamt.gov or by logging on to the MyHelena app.
Any debris from privately owned trees will not be collected by the City of Helena, and the city asks that the debris be taken to the transfer station and not put in a dumpster.
Branches from private trees on the boulevard will not be collected.
In addition, the city says Memorial Park Ice Rink is closed due to a downed tree on the ice.