HELENA, Mont. — The City of Helena is seeking input from local business owners as the community transitions from its response to COVID-19, to living with the virus.
The City Manager’s Office has created a short survey at beheardhelena.com to collect feedback. According to a release, the city is specifically gauging the need for financial assistance for one-time, COVID-related purchases necessary to continue business operation during and after this transition.
On May 5, the city will host an open house for local businesses to provide a summary of the COVID Transition survey. The open house will run from 5-8 p.m. at the Helena Civic Center. City Manager, Rachel Harlow-Schalk, will be available to answer questions.
The city is strategizing funding anticipated, as well as already made available, as a result of federal funds to the city in response to COVID-19. The city would like to understand if there are one-time transitional funding needs (between $5,000 to $25,000) for operations to live with COVID-19 that are not otherwise made available to businesses.
Business owners are welcome to contact the City Manager’s Office with any questions.