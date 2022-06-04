HELENA, Mont. – The small town of Clancy celebrated years of culture and community with what has been known throughout the town over several decades as “Clancy Days.”

The festivities kicked off with a pancake breakfast at Fire Hall, arts and crafts, with over 25 vendors of all sorts and sizes following later, with the iconic “Clancy Days” parade.

“Clancy Days” is a monumental celebration every summer and this year, it was back bigger and better than before, with the whole town uniting to celebrate their community and small-town culture.

From great food, and great music, the Clancy community showed off their town pride and joy with a historic parade that had all the bells, whistles and of course, cool cars.

Kiaya Inks, 9, and Annabelle Suboy-Roach, 10, are soon-to-be 5th Graders of Clancy and Radley Elementary School.

“This is my first Clancy Day, I just moved here with my Grandma,” said Inks.

“Mine, too! This is my literal first day, and it’s so cool,” replied Suboy-Roach.

“So far, my favorite thing is seeing all my teachers, all my friends, and having all the cotton candy and sweets!” continued Inks.

Shelle Walker and Megan Russell, 5th-grade teachers at Clancy School dressed as clowns and expressed their enthusiasm for “clowning-around-Clancy.”

“Yes–but we’re here, this is our family. This is our community, but it (the people of Clancy) are our family, said Walker.

“We are just celebrating kindness and we just want to spread that and show people that,” she continued.

One of the musicians featured at the festival was Lance Handyside, who often plays live at Chubby’s Bar and Grill and Ting's, a historical local bar.

There were tractors, (more clowns) with every vendor selling all kinds of goodies and memorabilia.

It was a small town filled with fun, families, and their dogs who came together and enjoyed the warmer weather and supported local businesses and artists of their community, making each passing “Clancy Day,” better than the rest.