HELENA, Mont. - A new mysterious book of blood and bones, kidnapping, and a small-town Montana murder is grabbing readers' attention and making noise throughout Jefferson County.
“Map of Bones: Montana Mysteries Number One,” co-written by 84-year-old former Montana Deputy Sheriff, Sherry Cartwright Zipperian, also known under the pseudonym “S.C. Zipp,” is a longtime Clancy resident, since 1953.
Zipperian based the premise of the book on some of her own personal experiences working in law enforcement, throughout her adventurous life, in the early 1980s.
She co-wrote the novel with Washington resident and writer of Olympia, Jennifer J. Wolf, who never actually met the other in person, prior to co-writing the young adult mystery thriller.
“I’ve only met her three times,” said Zipperian. “It was an awful lot of fun to write.”
Zipperian currently resides on The Ponderosa Ranch, in Clancy with her family. She is an avid horsewoman and cowgirl who spent her youth breaking horses.
Despite being born with one arm, Zipperian has yet, even at 84, to let that stop her from living life to the fullest.
From dangerous situations on-the-job as a former Sheriff, to wrangling wild horses, it was all in a day’s work writing and publishing her first novel this last December.
“I’ve lived a really interesting life,” she said. “I went on a wild horse round-up when I was 11 and we brought in about 300 mares and colts from the crazy mountains.”
Zipperian discussed candidly about some of her experiences with a former deputy and partner-in-crime, stating, “They’d never been confronted by a woman deputy before, especially one with white hair and one arm.”
The novel took Zipperian and Wolf two years to write and it is just one of the three in the works.
“You would be surprised how much happens in a small county,” she concluded.
To check out Zipperian and Wolf’s first mystery-thriller, you can visit the book’s Amazon page here: Map of Bones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.