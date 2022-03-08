HELENA–Mont. There has been some cloudy confusion swirling over social media regarding the Broadwater Hot Springs and whether or not the water is natural, clean, and safe.
The historical hot springs, which originally opened during the Gold Rush of 1889, have been torn down and rebuilt several times over in the last 130 years.
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, the new owners from 2015 renovated the hot springs, starting with the upper fitness floors, locker rooms and even building a snazzy tap room bar and grill, for luxurious pool-side service.
The latest renovation was the newly restored “social spas,” on the lower-level pool deck.
Billie Perry, head operations manager and overarching general manager of Broadwater Hot Springs, wants to set the record straight about their safety standards.
“The original well is on our place, the hot springs was piped-down in a big pipe, wrapped in wood to keep it hot and they used to pipe a million gallons a day down there, and that same hots spring is on our property and that is the water that we use today,” said Perry.
Perry continued, “So, yes, it is a natural hot spring, we do add chlorine to it, we are next to the creek, so we can't do a flow-through pool here like some of the other hot springs do, so we keep it clean with chlorine and we do filter it continually, through a big filtering system.”
The pools are filtered every three-to-four hours, sometimes even more often than that and temperature checks and regulations are done all throughout the day.
The owners and Perry reiterated that Broadwater cannot have a flow-through pool (where the water is drained everyday) like other hot springs, because the spa is located next to a creek, but the owners and staff members work hard to keep their spas clean and safe for guests of all ages.
Perry also emphasized that the natural, mineral, spring water, has many health benefits for every guest who comes in for a soak, like naturally detoxifying skin, reducing stress and relaxes stiff/tight muscles.
Broadwater is open seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Mon-Fri, and 10:00 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sat-Sun.
There is a new five dollar annual soak membership to meet the state's hot spring requirements. Yet, some things have yet to change, like live music on Tues. nights, all throughout the year, no matter the weather, snow or shine.
For more information about Broadwater Hot Springs, please visit: Broadwater Hot Springs & Fitness
