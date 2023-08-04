UPDATE, AUG. 4:

Closures have been implemented in response to the Roger’s Pass Fire burning southeast of Lincoln.

Forest order # 01-15-14-23-16 limits connection of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail between Flesher Pass and Roger’s Pass.

Thru hikers and other recreationists will need to seek alternative routes between the two points until further notice.

LINCOLN, Mont. - A fire burning south of Highway 200 and the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail is estimated to be 60 acres large.

The fire reportedly started Tuesday afternoon and the cause is under investigation.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, heavy equipment, crews and aviation resources from the DNRC and Forest Service are responding to the Roger’s Pass Fire.

Hikers in the area are told to plan to detour off the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail at Flesher Pass if coming up from the south or Roger’s Pass if coming down from the north.

A closure order is expected to be put in place.