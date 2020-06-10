Co-admission agreement between Carroll & Helena College allows students new opportunities

HELENA – Starting this fall, students at Helena College will have the opportunity to receive their Bachelor’s Degree without leaving town, thanks to a co-admission agreement with Carroll College.
Under the agreement, students who are admitted to Helena College will be guaranteed admission and at least $18,000 of financial aid to Carroll College when they transfer after completing their degree from Helena College.
Carroll College President Dr. John Cech said in a press release, “At Carroll, we are committed to improving access to higher education in the Helena area,” says Cech. “Transfer students do very well at Carroll College and we are pleased to partner with Helena College in providing a seamless transition to a four-year degree for their students. This type of public-private partnership will serve the Helena community exceptionally well,” said Cech.
Helena College Interim Dean and CEO says, this agreement will allow students to stay in the Capital City through their entire schooling, which will hopefully encourage them to stay in Helena and work.
"We want to help support this community,” says Dr. Sandy Bauman. “Carroll and Helena College both really have a commitment to making sure that we continue to provide for that strong citizenry here in Helena. I think the focus behind it is just making sure that we take care of Helena."
The agreement allows students to live on Carroll College’s campus while attending classes at Helena College. Students interested in the program are asked to contact either the Carroll College Admissions Office at (406) 447-4300 or the Helena College Admissions Office at (406) 447-6901 or speak with their Academic Advisor.