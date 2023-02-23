HELENA, Mont. - A live burn demonstration is being presented at the State of Montana Capitol Building parking lot this Friday at 12:10 pm.

The Montana Fire Alliance, Bozeman Fire Department and the National Sprinkler Association are presenting the demonstrations to educate the public about how quickly fires can become deadly, as well as the importance of life and property saving benefits of sprinklers.

Two similarly furnished rooms will be set up, with the difference being one is equipped with a fire sprinkler.

Attendees will be able to feel the extreme heat and view the quick growth of fire in the unprotected room and compare it with the quick response and cooling action of the fire sprinkler in the protected room.

After the demonstration, lunch will be served.

The National Fire Association also shared some fire and residential sprinkler facts: