HELENA, Mont. - House Democrats have introduced a bill to pay community health care providers a state recommended rate.

The bill, HB 649 was introduced by Vice Chair of House Appropriations Mary Caferro, and the idea is to get community health care providers funded at a level recommended by the state.

House Democrats believe this will be a crucial step in addressing the health care workforce shortages across the state and preventing more nursing home closures.

"We know what it's going to take to solve this problem and we know we have the money to do so. The question is whether Republicans and the Governor will do what's right for working Montanans and adequately pay our community health care providers for the critical work that they do,” Caferro said.