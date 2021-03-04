HELENA, Mont. - A man has been charged after a complainant reported he was sending inappropriate messages to an 11-year-old and an 8-year-old reported he would “cuddle” with the children.
A deputy contacted a complainant regarding inappropriate messages between an older man, later identified as Guy L. Parker, and her 11-year-old stepdaughter.
Court documents say the complainant said the 11-year-old was receiving Snapchat messages from Parker.
After Snapchat was removed from the girl’s phone, the complainants tried to block Parker’s phone number but it did not work.
Parker reportedly sent text messages to the girl asking her to get back on Snapchat and asked her to delete any messages between them.
Additional messages sent from Parker to the girl reportedly included Parker calling the girl “the most beautiful girl in the world,” and “I love our nightly chats,” court documents noting the deputy received screenshots corroborating the information.
Another incident was also described by the complainant with her 8-year-old stepdaughter.
The complainant told the deputy the 8-year-old had been bleeding from a cut on her vagina and stated they have observed blood on the child’s underwear.
The complainant also reported the children often stay at Parker’s house.
During a child forensic interview, the 8-year-old said Parker would wait until his wife was away from the home and that he would “cuddle” with the children.
The 8-year-old reportedly said this has happened more than once.
Court documents say Parker is a known family friend of the family, and that the family informed a detective that Parker has access to other children who also stay at his home.
The family also reportedly told the detective Parker had built a special area in his shop for the children that have slept over at his home. The area is a lofted bed area where Parker stays with the children regularly when they spend the night documents say.
Both children referenced the loft during their forensic interviews.
When Parker was detained and taken to the Law and Justice Center he invoked his right to Miranda and was not spoken to and subsequently arrested.
Guy L. Parker was arrested for two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, victim under 12-years of age.