...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT
FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in
the Lincoln, Rogers Pass and MacDonald Pass areas. Less than 1
inch elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera,
Eastern Teton, Liberty, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and
Clark Counties.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Monday. Strongest winds are likely
Monday morning through early afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around
or damaged by the wind.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.