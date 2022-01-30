Fire generic - Vault photo

Police and fire responded to a condo fire in Helena Saturday night.

The Helena Police Department says they responded to the 2400 block of Sunlight Circle just before 6:30 pm.

As the fire department worked to contain the blaze, police helped evacuate nearby residences.

At least one occupant of the condo was injured, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

