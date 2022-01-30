Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the Lincoln, Rogers Pass and MacDonald Pass areas. Less than 1 inch elsewhere. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM MST Monday. Strongest winds are likely Monday morning through early afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&