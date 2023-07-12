HELENA, Mont. - An amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act filed by Congressman Matt Rosendale (MT-02) looks to prevent transgender individuals from receiving gender-affirming care through TRICARE and the Department of Defense.
Amendment 194 would prohibit TRICARE from covering and the Department of Defense from furnishing sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender individuals.
“Anything that does not contribute to making our military the most effective fighting force on earth, is a distraction, and we should not lose sight of that obligation," said Rep. Rosendale. “I filed the following amendments and urge House Leadership to bring them to the Floor for a vote.”
This comes as transgender rights are a hot topic across the country.
Former President Donald Trump instituted a transgender military ban that was allowed to go into effect by the Supreme Court in 2019.
This ban was repealed by current President Joe Biden, who signed an executive order in 2021 to repeal the ban.
Closer to home, during the 2023 Montana Legislature, Montana’s first transgender legislator, Zooey Zephyr, made headlines for a statement she made on Senate Bill 99, which prohibits certain medical and surgical treatments for children struggling with their gender identity.
At this time, the bill has been challenged, with ACLU Montana stating the state’s legislature has "ignored the warnings of transgender youth, their families, and their medical providers about the potential harms,” of Senate Bill 99 and other similar bills.
Another related bill that was passed is House Bill 359, which bans children from drag show performances.
About a month after the bill was passed, Butte-Silver Bow's legal counsel canceled an appearance by writer-activist and Northern Cheyenne tribe two-spirit Adria Jawor, as a precaution following the recent institution of House Bill 359.
Rep Rosendale also filed the following two amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act:
Amendment 350, which would amend Section 1021(b) of the FY12 NDAA to limit the authority of the U.S. military to indefinitely detain individuals pursuant to the 2001 AUMF, to exclude American citizens from being subject to detention.
Amendment 546, which would require a report from the Department of Veterans Affairs on the governance, dependencies, and activities of the Department of Defense that affect the electronic health record systems and related systems of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
You can watch Rep. Rosendale’s testimony in front of the House Committee of Rules here.
