HELENA, Mont. - Crews are starting work on the south side of the intersection of Rodney St and 11th Ave. for signal and pedestrian push-button upgrades.

Construction will begin the week of May 24 and work will occur between the hours of 7:00 am and 10:00 pm.

The purpose of this project is to upgrade pedestrian push buttons at Rodney St and 11th Ave. to meet current Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards.

In addition, improved vehicle detection technology and high-visibility traffic signal will also be installed and the decommissioned signal at Sanders St. and 11th Ave will be removed.

During scheduled work hours, Rodney St. will be closed between 10th Ave. and 11th Ave.

Pedestrians will be detoured to the north side of the intersection using Davis and Ewing streets.

Upon completion of the south side, closures will shift to the north side of the intersection, and Rodney St. will be closed between 11th Ave. and 12th Ave.

Anyone in the area can expect traffic to be reduced to a single, a single-block road closure on Rodney St, pedestrian detours, and flaggers.

Work is anticipated to be completed in late June or early July, weather permitting.

For more information, you can contact Great Falls Engineering Project Manager Camaree Uljua at (406) 444-9320 or Great Falls Construction Engineer Rich Hibl at (406) 454-5910.