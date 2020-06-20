HELENA- Construction on the intersection of 14th Street and Last chance Gulch is expected to begin Monday, June 22.
A release from the Montana Department of Transportation says the project will install a new traffic light with a flashing yellow left-turn signal, provide a dedicated left-turn lane from Last Chance Gulch to 14th Street and improve pedestrian crossing at the intersection.
The release says construction is anticipated to take three weeks to complete, and during that time, sidewalks near the intersection will be closed, so pedestrians will need to cross at 15th Street or 13th Street.
Traffic on Last Chance Gulch will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the work zone, and 14th Street will be closed to through traffic between Last Chance Gulch and Front Street. Access to businesses in the work zone will remain open during construction.