HELENA- Beginning August 17, construction will start on Benton Avenue to put in a paved bike/pedestrian path.
The project will be along the east side of Benton Avenue adjacent to Bill Roberts Golf Course and Batch field according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
There will be minor shoulder and lane closures and construction-related traffic in the work zone along Benton Avenue, as well as the intersections of Benton Avenue with Oakwood Lane, Meadow Drive, Cole Avenue and Elmwood Lane.
The work includes about half a mile of Americans with Disabilities Act compliant 10-food wide paved bike/pedestrian path, fencing, crosswalks, signing and re-vegetation.
The project is expected to last about 10 weeks and is funded with Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternatives funds and City of Helena matching funds.
For more information, you can contact Great Falls District Construction Engineer Rich Hibl at (406) 454-5910 or Engineering Project Manager Camaree Uljua at (406) 444 9320.