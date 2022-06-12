HELMVILLE, Mont. - Construction on MT-141 is starting up again starting Monday, June 13.

Work will begin near the northwest end of Nevada Lake and extends northwest for 12.5 miles, ending at the junction of MT-141 and MT-200.

Final construction work includes a seal and cover (chip seal) and upgraded pavement markings.

Those driving in the area should expect reduced speeds, single-lane traffic controlled with pilot vehicles, signals or flaggers and delays up to 15 minutes through the work zone.

For additional information, you can contact the Great Falls Engineering Project Manager Camaree Uljua at (406) 444-9320 or the Great Falls Construction Engineer Rich Hibl at (406) 454-5910.