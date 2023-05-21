HELENA, Mont. - Starting Monday, May 22, work will begin on the Green Meadow Drive - Helena project.
Work will begin at the intersection of Green Meadow Dr. and Custer Ave. and extend north for about three miles, just beyond the intersection with Sierra Rd., according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Things being done include bridge deck repairs, roadway milling, plant mix pavement, and seal and cover (chip seal). Additionally, the project includes upgraded pavement markings, signage and guardrail.
The project will impact traffic from mid-May through the end of July, and those traveling through the area should expect reduced speeds, single lane traffic controlled with flaggers and/or traffic signals, detours and delays up to 15 minutes.
In addition, parts of Green Meadow Dr. may be closed during paving and seal and cover operations. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained.
For additional information you can contact Great Falls Construction Engineer Rich Hibl at 406-454-5910.
