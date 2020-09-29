Construction underway on Montana Heritage Center

HELENA – Construction is underway as crews begin work on the Montana Heritage Center project.
Starting Tuesday, September, 29th the block of 6th Avenue between North Roberts Street and North Sanders Street will permanently close so construction can begin. The project will include connecting the existing Veterans and Pioneer Memorial Building to the new Heritage Center. This will increase parking in the area and create a better experience for visitors.
"It will be a great spot not just for visitors from out of state but anybody who just loves Montana and wants to see some of the great artifacts and displays that the historical society has," says Russ Katherman, Architecture & Engineering Division, Administrator.
When the project is finished, a new entrance and café plaza will connect the two buildings. The inside of the current Historical Society, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, will be renovated, but the exterior will not be altered. The entire project is expected to wrap up sometime in early 2024.
The Historical Society wants to thank the Governor and the Legislature for continuing to embrace Montana’s great heritage and preserve it through this new project.
A map depicting access to FWP and the surrounding area during construction can be found by clicking here. If you would like to find out more information about the design and plans you can click here.