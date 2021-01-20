Controversial gun bill heard before MT Senate Judiciary

HELENA – While most of the country’s attention diverted towards the nation’s capital, a controversial bill took a step forward inside the State Capitol today, with its first hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
HB 102, carried by Rep. Seth Berglee, a Joliet Republican, would expand the concealed carry of firearms in public places including college campuses. The bill has already cleared the House but has drawn opposition from a variety of Montanans, including the Montana University System. Shani Henry of the Moms Demand Action group said she's concerned about gun violence affecting her family.
"We can and must do better,” Henry said. “HB 102 is not right for Montana; it is not right for our campuses and our public spaces. I am a gun owner, and I feel strongly that restricting guns in certain designated public spaces in no way, shape, or form impedes my second amendment rights."
Supporters of the bill say gun bans don't work and that this would allow Montanans to better protect themselves. HB 102 does not allow carry on K-12 school campuses. It also does not allow carry into federal buildings or private businesses where the owner does not consent to it.
"So I think this is very common sense, good legislation,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen testified today. “I think from a law enforcement perspective, this makes a lot of sense for the state of Montana."
The next step for this bill is a vote from the committee on whether to move it to the Senate floor.