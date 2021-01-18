Controversial transgender sports bill introduced to House Judiciary Committee

HELENA -- Montana's House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on Monday morning for a controversial bill that would change how transgender students can participate in high school sports.
The bill is expected to be one of the most controversial of the legislative session. If passed, House Bill 112 would require student-athletes to only play for a men's or women's team based on their biological sex at birth, not the gender they identify as.
The bill is being cited as the "Save Women's Sports Act". In the text of the bill itself, several studies are cited regarding the gender gap in sports that exists between biological men and women. About 10 or so proponents spoke in favor of the bill, while the list of opponents to the bill was quite long, including Laurel Hesse from the ACLU.
"HB 112 discriminates on the basis of transgender status by categorically barring transgender women from participating in women's sports,” Hesse said. “Federal law protects people against discrimination, including discrimination based on sex."
Supporters of the bill argue that by allowing transgender athletes to participate based on the gender they identify as, it would create unfair competition, and limit the advances made in women's sports by Title IX since it came into law in 1972.
A supporter of the bill from Butte read a letter aloud that made it clear what proponents hope will happen if the bill gets passed.
"All girls deserve the chance to compete on a level playing field,” Carrie McGlynn of Butte said. “For the well-being and dignity of girls and young women, please keep sports segregated based upon sex."
We'll continue to have the latest updates on this bill as the legislative session continues.