HELENA- A 32-year-old man was sentenced after being found guilty of felon in possession of a firearm.
In October Brandon Best Gordon of Helena was found guilty by a jury after a two day trial according to a release from the Department of Justice.
The release notes Gordon was convicted of felony crimes in Montana in 2012.
The prosecution presented evidence at trial that Gordon, a convicted felon, possessed two firearms in Park and Sweet Grass counties on July 17, 2018.
According to the release the firearms were stolen in two separate break-ins in Great Falls.
When Gordon left a suspected drug house in Livingston the firearms were in a backpack he was carrying.
When a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car and its driver for traffic violations, Gordon was a passenger.
A state search warrant was served by law enforcement on the car and the backpack with the firearms was found.
Brandon Best Gordon was sentenced to 87 months in prison and three years of supervised release.