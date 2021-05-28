HELENA, Mont. - Montana First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County has decided to temporarily stop Montana's new House bill that allows concealed carry on campuses from going into effect June 1.

The Montana Board of Regent's current firearms policy on campuses remains in place until further notice.

The following is a statement from Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton T. Christian to campus administrators Friday:

"Many constituencies have been closely following the Montana Board of Regents’ actions regarding HB 102, which was passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature and would significantly change long-standing Board of Regents policy regarding firearms on campuses.

The Board of Regents voted unanimously May 19 to seek judicial review of HB 102 to determine whether the law improperly encroaches upon the constitutional role and autonomy of the Board as articulated under Article X, § 9 of the Montana Constitution. The Board determined judicial review is an appropriate course of action to ensure that the constitutional roles of each entity are being properly exercised.

Today a court in Helena temporarily enjoined the June 1 effective date of HB 102 for the university system. Until further notice, Board of Regents Policy 1006 remains in effect and is the current policy with regards to firearms on campus. All existing processes and procedures remain in place and should be followed.

The Commissioner’s office will provide ongoing updates regarding the case as appropriate. Campuses should stay in close contact with my office as conduct or enforcement questions arise. Helen Thigpen, Executive Director for Government Relations & Public Affairs, will serve as the primary contact in my office. Helen can be reached at hthigpen@montana.edu or at 406-449-9167."