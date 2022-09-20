HELENA, Mont. - Thirty non-profit organizations in Helena are receiving grant funding linked to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant funding was in partnership with the Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) and the City of Helena.

“The partnership with Helena Area Community Foundation was strategic,” City of Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said in a release from the City of Helena. “The Foundation has an established grant award process that allows for a nimble, responsive and transparent method to get the funds distributed so these organizations that provide critical services and enrich our community can continue their good work.”

“This is the largest pool of grant funding we have ever administered,” Emily Frazier, Executive Director of the Helena Area Community Foundation, said in the release. “We are so honored that the city entrusted us as a steward of these funds, and we are confident that they will do a lot of good in our community.”

The following non-profits are receiving the allocated grant funding totaling $320,367:

Angel Fund $10,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana $13,667 Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI) $10,000 Boy Scouts of America $4,000* Cohesion Dance Project $8,860 ExplorationWorks $4,550 Family Outreach Inc $14,000 Family Promise of Greater Helena $10,000 Florence Crittenton Family Services $14,000 Friendship Center $14,000 Good Samaritan $14,000 Grandstreet Theatre $14,000 Helena Area Friends of Pets $2,240* Helena Area Habitat for Humanity $14,000 Helena Food Share Inc. $10,000 Holter Museum of Art $12,000 Lewis & Clark Humane Society $10,000* Merlin CCC $5,500 Montana Budget & Policy Center $14,000 Montana Children’s Foundation $14,000 Montana Legal Services Association $14,000 Montana Playwrights Network $2,500 Montana Preservation Alliance, Inc. (DBA Preserve Montana) $14,000 Musikanten Montana $11,000* Myrna Loy $14,000 Premiere Dance Company $5,000 Prickly Pear Land Trust $13,050 Queen City Ballet Company $10,000 UWLCA $10,000 YWCA Helena $14,000

*Provisionally Approved

The grant applicants were assessed in a public meeting at the Lewis and Clark Library Aug. 31, and the HACF board of directors approved the applicants in another public meeting via Zoom Sept. 1.

"In total, the City provided $402,000 to the Recovery Fund, with HACF receiving $14,000 to administer the funds. The HACF has planned a second cycle of grantmaking for later this fall to award the remaining $67,633 in the fund," The city of Helena said in its release.