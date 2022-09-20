Helena Downtown - Vault
File photo

HELENA, Mont. - Thirty non-profit organizations in Helena are receiving grant funding linked to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant funding was in partnership with the Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) and the City of Helena.

“The partnership with Helena Area Community Foundation was strategic,” City of Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said in a release from the City of Helena. “The Foundation has an established grant award process that allows for a nimble, responsive and transparent method to get the funds distributed so these organizations that provide critical services and enrich our community can continue their good work.”   

“This is the largest pool of grant funding we have ever administered,” Emily Frazier, Executive Director of the Helena Area Community Foundation, said in the release. “We are so honored that the city entrusted us as a steward of these funds, and we are confident that they will do a lot of good in our community.”

The following non-profits are receiving the allocated grant funding totaling $320,367:

Angel Fund

$10,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana

$13,667

Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI)

$10,000

Boy Scouts of America

$4,000*

Cohesion Dance Project

$8,860

ExplorationWorks

$4,550

Family Outreach Inc

$14,000

Family Promise of Greater Helena

$10,000

Florence Crittenton Family Services

$14,000

Friendship Center

$14,000

Good Samaritan

$14,000

Grandstreet Theatre

$14,000

Helena Area Friends of Pets

$2,240*

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity

$14,000

Helena Food Share Inc.

$10,000

Holter Museum of Art

$12,000

Lewis & Clark Humane Society

$10,000*

Merlin CCC

$5,500

Montana Budget & Policy Center

$14,000

Montana Children’s Foundation

$14,000

Montana Legal Services Association

$14,000

Montana Playwrights Network

$2,500

Montana Preservation Alliance, Inc. (DBA Preserve Montana)

$14,000

Musikanten Montana

$11,000*

Myrna Loy

$14,000

Premiere Dance Company

$5,000

Prickly Pear Land Trust

$13,050

Queen City Ballet Company

$10,000

UWLCA

$10,000

YWCA Helena

$14,000

*Provisionally Approved

The grant applicants were assessed in a public meeting at the Lewis and Clark Library Aug. 31, and the HACF board of directors approved the applicants in another public meeting via Zoom Sept. 1.

"In total, the City provided $402,000 to the Recovery Fund, with HACF receiving $14,000 to administer the funds. The HACF has planned a second cycle of grantmaking for later this fall to award the remaining $67,633 in the fund," The city of Helena said in its release.

