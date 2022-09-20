HELENA, Mont. - Thirty non-profit organizations in Helena are receiving grant funding linked to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant funding was in partnership with the Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) and the City of Helena.
“The partnership with Helena Area Community Foundation was strategic,” City of Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said in a release from the City of Helena. “The Foundation has an established grant award process that allows for a nimble, responsive and transparent method to get the funds distributed so these organizations that provide critical services and enrich our community can continue their good work.”
“This is the largest pool of grant funding we have ever administered,” Emily Frazier, Executive Director of the Helena Area Community Foundation, said in the release. “We are so honored that the city entrusted us as a steward of these funds, and we are confident that they will do a lot of good in our community.”
The following non-profits are receiving the allocated grant funding totaling $320,367:
Angel Fund
$10,000
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana
$13,667
Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits (BSI)
$10,000
Boy Scouts of America
$4,000*
Cohesion Dance Project
$8,860
ExplorationWorks
$4,550
Family Outreach Inc
$14,000
Family Promise of Greater Helena
$10,000
Florence Crittenton Family Services
$14,000
Friendship Center
$14,000
Good Samaritan
$14,000
Grandstreet Theatre
$14,000
Helena Area Friends of Pets
$2,240*
Helena Area Habitat for Humanity
$14,000
Helena Food Share Inc.
$10,000
Holter Museum of Art
$12,000
Lewis & Clark Humane Society
$10,000*
Merlin CCC
$5,500
Montana Budget & Policy Center
$14,000
Montana Children’s Foundation
$14,000
Montana Legal Services Association
$14,000
Montana Playwrights Network
$2,500
Montana Preservation Alliance, Inc. (DBA Preserve Montana)
$14,000
Musikanten Montana
$11,000*
Myrna Loy
$14,000
Premiere Dance Company
$5,000
Prickly Pear Land Trust
$13,050
Queen City Ballet Company
$10,000
UWLCA
$10,000
YWCA Helena
$14,000
*Provisionally Approved
The grant applicants were assessed in a public meeting at the Lewis and Clark Library Aug. 31, and the HACF board of directors approved the applicants in another public meeting via Zoom Sept. 1.
"In total, the City provided $402,000 to the Recovery Fund, with HACF receiving $14,000 to administer the funds. The HACF has planned a second cycle of grantmaking for later this fall to award the remaining $67,633 in the fund," The city of Helena said in its release.
