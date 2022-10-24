Crash blocking eastbound lane east of MacDonald Pass on HWY 12

HELENA, Mont. - The Highway 12 eastbound lane is blocked east of MacDonald Pass after a crash slide-off Monday.

Montana Department of Transportation reported on its 511 road report the crash happened at mile-marker 35, 7.5 miles east of MacDonald Pass.

MDT said the following about road conditions in the area:

"from Junction Interstate 90 East and Montana 88-Garrison to Junction Montana 141-Avon - normal seasonal driving conditions;

from Junction Montana 141-Avon to 4 miles west of MacDonald Pass - dry;

from 4 miles west to 7 miles east of MacDonald Pass - blowing snow and scattered snow and ice;

from 7 miles east of MacDonald Pass to 6 miles west of Junction Interstate 15 South and US 12 West-Helena - dry;

from 6 miles west of Junction Interstate 15 South and US 12 West-Helena to Junction Interstate 15 South and US 12 West-Helena - scattered wet."