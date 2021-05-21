CLANCY, Mont.- A crash is blocking the southbound lane on I-15 between Montana City and Clancy.

The Jefferson County Montana Sheriff’s Office says crews are responding to the crash near mile marker 184.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info map, I-15 in the area is reported to be wet/scattered wet.

The sheriff's office reports the driving lane and shoulder are still blocked, however, traffic is able to get by the incident in the passing lane.

Anyone in the area can expect delays and people are asked to use extreme caution while in the area of the accident and to slow down and move over.