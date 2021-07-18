Vault police light image

HELENA, Mont. - A crash was reported to be blocking a southbound lane of I-15 north of Helena.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports the crash is 15 miles north of Helena, at mile marker 209.

At this time the southbound passing lane is blocked, and there are reduced speeds in the area.

People are asked to watch for emergency vehicles.

The incident has been removed from the MDT Travel Info map, however, cause of the crash is currently unknown.

