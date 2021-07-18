...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous heat, with afternoon highs of 95 to low 100s, and
overnight lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s.
* WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Liberty, Toole, Broadwater and
Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR DRY
THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag
Warning for dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National
Forest, and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena
National Forest.
* IMPACTS...Gusty and erratic outflows developing from high-based
scattered thunderstorms and frequent lightning in areas.
* THUNDERSTORMS...A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms over the Red
Flag Warning area.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow gusts over 40 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&