Crash north of Helena causing blockage of northbound lanes

HELENA, Mont. - A vehicle crash north of Helena is causing complete blockage of both northbound lanes on I-15, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
Travelers should expect delays.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 113, 115, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Hill and Blaine Counties, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the 90s to near 100. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&
