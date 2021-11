Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts over 60 mph occurring. Along the Northern Rocky Mountain Front, west winds 45 to 55 mph, with gusts over 90 mph occurring. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&