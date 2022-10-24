Crash slide-off blockage on HWY 89 south of King Hill Pass

NEIHART, Mont. - There is a crash slide-off blockage on Highway 89 1.75 miles south of King Hill Pass Monday.
Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report said the crash is located at mile-marker 28.
MDT's road report said as of Sunday evening there is scattered snow and ice on the roadway from Junction Montana Secondary 360 North-White Sulphur Springs to 3 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 360 North-White Sulphur Springs.
There is snow and ice on the roadway rom Junction US 12 East to Neihart.
