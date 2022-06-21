Crews altering detour route on the Lincoln Rd. - Montana to I-15 project

The following is a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation:

HELENA – The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Helena Sand and Gravel will modify the detour route on the Lincoln Road – Montana to I 15 Project. The new temporary detour will reroute North Montana Avenue traffic using Hammer Beam Road and Roughsawn Drive the week of June 20.

“This detour change will allow room for crews to work on the northern approach to the roundabout at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Montana Avenue,” said Camaree Uljua, MDT Engineering Project Manager. “Though the detour route is moving one block north on Montana Avenue, access to all businesses in the project area will continue to be maintained.”

The temporary detour is expected to be in place about a week to allow crews to work on the northern approach to the roundabout. Once the excavation work is done, traffic will return to using Kingpost Loop and Rustic Way as a detour.

During construction, motorists can expect:

• An 11-foot width restriction will be in place on Lincoln Road and the I 15 Lincoln Road Interchange (Exit 200) ramps.

• Speed limits are reduced.

• Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

• Traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

• Traffic will be controlled by traffic-sensing smart signals.

• Expect up to 15-minute delays at times through the work zone.

• Be prepared for traffic signals and speed limits to change at times.

Construction of the planned improvements is expected to be substantially completed this fall. The project will improve traffic operations and safety for the Lincoln Road corridor from North Montana Avenue through the I 15 Lincoln Road interchange. More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/lincoln/.

For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.