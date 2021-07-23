HELENA, Mont. - Crews from Utah and California will be coming to Montana to help with wildfire response.
In a release, Governor Greg Gianforte announced the assistance was requested through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
Support from the two states will arrive in Montana by Saturday according to the release.
Utah will send two task forces to Montana for a total of seven engines and 25 personnel, and California will send one strike team with five engines and 20 personnel.
Assignment locations will be determined by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Northern Rockies Multi-Agency Coordinating Group.
The teams will support initial attack of wildland fires and/or extended attack of wildland fire incidents for two weeks.
“I want to thank Utah Governor Spencer Cox and California Governor Gavin Newsom for authorizing the deployment of critical wildland firefighting resources and personnel to the state of Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We will continue to support our neighbors, as they’re supporting us, particularly as we all confront wildfire in the West.”