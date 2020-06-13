LEWIS & CLARK COUNTY - Firefighting agencies are tackling a wildfire in the Lump Gulch area, according to county officials with Emergency Management.
The blaze is near Sheep Mountain, with sizeable clouds of smoke visible over the south hills of Helena. There’s no official cause yet, but rescue crews are expected to post updates online as the situation develops.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice, meaning gather what you want to take with you and be prepared to leave should an evacuation be needed, for several areas:
Unionville and surrounding areas:
Upper Grizzly Gulch
Holmes Gulch
Tucker Gulch
Dry Gulch
Brooklyn Bridge to the North
You are advised to not wait for an evacuation notice if you do not feel safe LCSO says.