UPDATE: JUNE 10 AT 9:30 A.M.

The Montana Department of Natural Resource and Conservation estimates the Willow Creek Fire is burning 240 acres as of 9:19 a.m. Thursday.

UPDATE: JUNE 10 AT 9 A.M.

Fire officials confirmed that the Willow Creek Fire is still burning 700 acres. They will be having a briefing later this afternoon with updated information.

Right now, they say smoke isn't visible, but as winds pick up, people in the Gallatin County area should start seeing it.

Mutual aid from multiple counties are still responding.

UPDATE: JUNE 10 AT 3:30 A.M.

Fire crews say a fire burning about five miles south of Three Forks Junction near Willow Creek is moving north.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), crews are working on the fire through the whole night. Right now, there are no evacuations for the area.

JCSO said the fire is expected to continue into Thursday with wind in the forecast.

As more information becomes available, we'll bring you updates here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a fire approximately four and a half miles south of Three Forks Junction on US-287.

MDT reports the fire is burning in the westward direction and causing low visibility in the area.

No further details have been released.