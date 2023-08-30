Helena, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks sent out an important reminder to Montana hunters Wednesday that hunting will only have a future in Montana if hunters act responsibly.

Though most hunters respect the land, property and wildlife, there is a loud minority who do not.

Unfortunately, these bad actors "lead to frustration from private landowners and hunters looking to do things right," according to the release sent out by Montana FWP. "This year remember: It’s up to us. Respect access. Protect the hunt."

Reports of vandalizing of Block Management Area boxes, hunters driving off road, illegal trespassing, hunters being shot over, littering, and livestock being shot come in every season to FWP. When you observe a hunting and fishing, trespassing, vandalism or other criminal action, please report it to 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number, and callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction. Also, it is good to remember the fall is an especially busy time for landowners. In addition to the late harvest, livestock are being moved from their summer and fall pastures. Montana's great outdoors should be safe and available to everyone. Please use common sense and respect when around these activities. Here are a few things hunters and outdoor enthusiasts in general should be aware of when enjoying these natural resources: Standing crop: Do not hunt, walk or drive in fields that are yet to be harvested.

Littering: Littering is not just ill-favored at large, it is against the law. And, you might not know that toiler paper and improper management of human waste fall under the category of littering.

Gates: Leave gates how you found them. If it is obviously open (pulled all the way back to the fence), leave it open. If you are unsure whether it was open or closed, contact the landowner or public land agency.

Know your target and what is beyond it: Hunters must be sure of what they are shooting at (species, sex, etc.), and they must know what lies beyond their target (houses, outbuildings, livestock, people, etc.).

Prevent fires: Use precautions, and be aware of the fire danger at all times.

Don't carry weeds: Check clothes, dogs, ATVs, and vehicles for weeds or weed seeds to aid in preventing the active spread to other areas.

Don't drive on muddy roads: Unless it is a well-graveled road, it is better to opt to walk.

Avoid driving on ridges and overlooks: It is considered both a poor strategy while hunting and is seen as driving off road if it is not already an established trail.

Do not park on roads or gateways: Move off of roads, avoid folks moving farm equipment, and find a designated parking area or an approach that is clearly not being used for equipment.

Off-road: You are not prohibited to drive off established roads or trails without landowner permission when driving on private land. Off-road travel on public land is prohibited unless it is designated as open. Consult your appropriate land agency or land maps for specifics.

Permission to hunt: Montana law requires permission for all hunting on private land, even if the land is not posted. Hunters must have permission from the landowner, lessee, or their agent before hunting on private property.

BMA slips: If a hunter doesn’t correctly and completely fill out a block management slip, they have not been granted permission.

Know where you are: Whether you are hunting public land, private land, or land enrolled in an access program, it is every hunter’s responsibility to know where they are in order to avoid trespassing. Maps should always available, and GPS chips and cell phone apps are great aids.

Public lands: Accessing public lands via private land, like private roads, requires permission of the private landowner, lessee, or their agent.

Camping: Camping is allowed on most public lands, but check first. You need permission to camp on private property and BMAs.

Know the rules: "Consult BMA maps for specific rules on block management property, including driving on roads, parking areas, no shooting zones, walk-in only areas, camping, number of hunters allowed, game retrieval," the release said. Most land agencies' rules can be found on maps and/or on brochures. You can go to the appropriate agency website or local office for information.

Report violations: Report hunting and fishing, trespassing, vandalism or other criminal action to 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). There is also a free online program called The Montana Hunter-Landowner Stewardship Project for anyone interested in promoting responsible hunter behavior and good hunter-landowner relations in Montana. The program is done through an interactive website with questions, videos, feedback and opportunities to test your knowledge. You can go to fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter/hunterLandowner to learn more and complete the program.