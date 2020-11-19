Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MELISSA LOUISE NAPIER AND HER SON MASON ANTHONY JOHNSON. THEY WERE LAST SEEN IN MISSOULA ON OCTOBER 30TH, 2020. MELISSA IS A 29 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE WITH BROWN EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. SHE IS 5 FOOT 3 INCHES TALL AND 116 POUNDS. MASON IS A 7 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE WITH BROWN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. HE IS 4 FEET TALL AND 50 POUNDS. MELISSA AND MASON ARE BELIEVED TO BE WITH AARON DAVIS. AARON HAS VIOLENTLY ATTACKED MELISSA IN THE PAST AND IS KNOWN TO BE A FLEEING FELON. AARON HAS A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE AND FIREARMS. AARON DAVIS IS A 29 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE WITH GREEN EYES AND BROWN HAIR. HE IS 5 FEET 10 INCHES AND 158 POUNDS. THEY ARE POSSIBLY IN A WHITE JEEP CHEROKEE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MELISSA AND MASON, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR 911.