HELENA- With the holiday season coming up, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins announced when the City will hold the annual lighting of the Fire Tower and free parking downtown during the season to help local businesses.
Starting Monday, November 16, Collins says the Fire Tower will be lit through the holiday season in hopes that it can be a bright spot at a challenging time for so many in Helena.
In addition, to encourage residents to shop local during the holiday seasons, the City is offering free parking downtown on Black Friday, November 27, and every Friday in the month of December.
Mayor Collins also announced the hand sanitizer stations that have been installed in the Downtown District will be removed and made available for owners to use inside their business.
If you are interested in having one of the hand sanitizer stations put inside your business, you can contact Downtown Helena Inc. at 406-447-1535.
“We are fortunate to live in a community where we care for one another and are working hard to take care of our friends, neighbors, and families,” said Mayor Collins. “Thank you for doing your part. Stay safe and be well, Helena!”