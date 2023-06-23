Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest, and west central Montana, including the following counties, in central Montana, Meagher. In southwest Montana, Broadwater. In west central Montana, Lewis and Clark. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.6 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... York. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana, including the following areas, in central Montana, Canyon Ferry Area, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gates of the Mountains, Helena Valley and Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass. In north central Montana, Cascade County below 5000ft, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. In southwest Montana, Gallatin Valley and Missouri Headwaters. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&