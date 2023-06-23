HELENA, Mont. – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is now accepting pre-applications for the 2024 Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant funding cycle.
To review the LWCF grant requirements, project eligibilities, and for questions go to the LWCF webpage on FWP’s website.
The deadline to submit the pre-approval application form for the first round of funding is Oct. 2.
LWCF is a federal grant program administered through FWP that awards approximately $1.5 million annually.
LWCF encourages a full partnership between national, state and local governments in planning and funding public outdoor recreation projects.
Examples of eligible projects include: ball fields, public parks, outdoor swimming pools, playgrounds, picnic facilities, walking trails and more.
These grants require a 50 percent match.
Minimum grant funding request for this cycle is $25,000
