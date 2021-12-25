HELENA, Mont. - The closing date for public comment on the 2022/20223 hunting regulation proposals has been extended from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says this is a second opportunity to provide input on the draft regulation proposals.
Biologists with FWP offered regulations proposals based on science that combine some hunting districts, reduce some license and permit types and eliminate hunting district portions.
You can view the proposals and provide comments online here. Comments can also be submitted by email to fwpwld@mt.gov.
Season-setting meetings are also being held by FWP around the state to discuss the draft hunting regulations with interested members of the public.
FWP says biologists will present information on the draft hunting regulations approved by the commission at the meetings, and there will be time for questions and answers following the presentations.
In addition, a virtual season-setting meeting will be held as part of each FWP region’s January Citizen Advisory Committee meetings.
You can view a list of meeting dates, locations and times on FWP’s website here.