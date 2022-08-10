HELENA, Mont. - Those looking to apply for the City of Helena’s Commission vacancy have until Aug. 15 to do so.

The City of Helena says residents 18 years of age and older, are eligible to apply for the vacancy.

Applicants will be evaluated by the Commission based on demonstrated commitment to the City Charger and the ability to meet the time commitments necessary to fulfill the duties of Commissioner.

Applications will be reviewed by the Commission the week of Monday, Aug. 15 and first round interviews are planned for Aug. 19 with final interviews expected to take place Aug. 23.

The individual selected to fill the vacancy will be appointed to serve until January 1, 2024. An election will be held on November 7, 2023, to fill the remaining two years of the term.

If you are interested in applying, you must submit a resume and cover letter to the City Clerk’s office no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

Application materials can be submitted to:

dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or to

316 N. Park Ave. Room 323, City-County Building, Helena, MT 59623.

Article updated with corrected information from the City of Helena on the date of the final candidate interviews. The City initially reported the interviews would take place on Aug. 25.