HELENA, Mont. - The deadline to apply for benefits under the PACT Act has been extended to Monday, Aug. 14.

Veterans and survivors who apply (or submit their intent to file) for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 PM ET on Monday, August 14, 2023 will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

The original deadline was Aug. 9, however, the decision to extend the deadline was made out of an abundance of caution after many experienced technical difficulties with VA.gov/PACT in recent days.

Extremely high demand caused issues with the website, giving some Veterans error messages while submitting their intent to file.

According to the VA, they have resolved nearly all of the technical issues with the website, with less than one tenth of one percent of attempts to submit an “intent to file” Wednesday resulting in an error message.

“This percentage is down from about 18% on August 8. Additionally, we have had a high volume of calls to VA call centers throughout this week, and we are working to decrease abnormally long call center wait times. We continue to work on these issues and will not rest until they are fully resolved,” the VA said in a release.

Communications were sent out by the VA to reassure Veterans and survivors that they would not miss out on their earned benefits due to this issue.