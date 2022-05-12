UPDATE, MAY 13 AT 4:59 PM:

The Helena Police Department (HPD) says an investigation into a man found deceased at Pacific Steel and Recycling has found the man had been brought to the facility in a City of Helena garbage/recycling truck that had been picking up cardboard from recycling bins around the city.

At this time, police believe the man had climbed into a recycling bin to stay warm during the early morning hours of Thursday, and the container was picked up with him still inside without the driver knowing.

According to HPD, the man’s injuries are consistent with this belief.

Police are not looking for suspects, and foul play is not suspected, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

HELENA, Mont. - A Helena police officer was called out Thursday morning for a report of a deceased man found in recycled cardboard.

According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), the officer was dispatched to Pacific Steel and Recycling on National Ave. for the report after an employee found the man.

An investigation is ongoing, however, HPD does not believe there is any danger to the public.

Officials and medical personnel confirmed the man was deceased, and at this time the man’s identity is not being released pending notification of the man’s family.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.