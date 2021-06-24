UPDATE: JUNE 24 AT 10:34 A.M.
The Deep Creek Canyon Fire is 95-percent contained as of Thursday, Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 wrote in a release.
Crews are continuing to clear hazardous trees near Highway 12 and around power lines to reduce the dangers to the commuting public and utility infrastructure.
“We are expecting to have the power restored to the Grassy Mountain subdivision around noon today. Give or take a couple hours. At this time, we still have at least one pole to set and a few spans of wire to string in. We made good progress yesterday. Again, this was very dangerous work, in steep and rugged terrain and I am proud of the way the guys handled the adversities," Vigilante Electric Cooperative said in the release. "In addition, I am very pleased and encouraged with the way the entire group of diverse interests related to this fire came together and worked as a team to get us through what started as literally a life or death crisis. Kudos to all involved because it did take a true team effort!! Rollie Miller, General Manager.”
On Wednesday, crews looked for areas of heat along the fire's perimeter, but no heat spots were found within the 95 percent contained area. Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 said crews will work to put out the pockets of heat over the next several days. They said smoke coming from stumps and logs may be seen within the fire for the next several weeks.
Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 said the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit is strictly enforced on Highway 12 for the safety of the public, firefighters and utility workers in the fire area. Travelers are asked to be extermely careful driving on Highway 12 and to not stop along the highway. Drivers should expect delays.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 11:06 A.M.
Firefighters are working with line personnel from Vigilante Electric Cooperative to remove hazard trees near Highway 12 and around power lines to mitigate risks to the traveling public and utility infrastructure.
Rollie Miller, Vigilante Electric Cooperative General Manager says power will be restored Thursday.
“We have 52 of the 58 poles set and we are hoping the worst of those to set are behind us,” Miller said. “We still need to string the wire into some of the poles that were set [Tuesday]. There is quite a bit of “cleanup work” to do but we will do that after the power is restored.”
On Wednesday, fire crews will mop up and patrol the fire’s perimeter an update from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.
According to the update, resources are shifting to the northwest flank to concentrate efforts to mop up and secure the perimeter in that area to contain any remaining hot spots.
Smoke could be visible from the interior of the fire’s perimeter for the next several weeks the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says.
As of Wednesday morning, the Deep Creek Fire is 4,648 acres large and is 90 percent contained.
UPDATE: JUNE 22 AT 10:40 P.M.
The fire is at 4,648 acres and is 90% contained, according to InciWeb.
Reportedly, 349 personnel are still fighting the blaze. Some Evacuation Orders were lifted, however, those residents are in the “SET” status and should be prepared to evacuate again if conditions change.
UPDATE: JUNE 22 AT 5:10 P.M.
UPDATE: JUNE 21 AT 9:30 P.M.
According to InciWeb, the fire is now 75% contained.
UPDATE: JUNE 21 AT 2:20 P.M.
The Deep Creek Canyon Fire is 48% contained, according to InciWeb.
Slight rainfall helped firefighters battle the blaze yesterday, but some areas were not affected by the precipitation.
UPDATE: JUNE 20 AT 11:04 A.M.
Montana DNRC says good progress is being made in many areas of the Deep Creek Canyon Fire.
On Sunday morning, the Montana DNRC reported the Deep Creek Canyon Fire is now 15 percent contained and 4,648 acres large.
Minimal fire spread is anticipated Sunday as containment of the fire is expected to increase steadily as crews mop up.
Areas with continuous fuels will require additional attention over the coming days.
The DNRC says structure protection personnel are building on previously collected assessment data.
As of Sunday, aircraft have dropped a combined 280,000 gallons of water and 24,000 gallons of retardant.
Vigilante Electric Cooperative says they have 19 people working to get line rebuilt after over three miles of line was destroyed.
“We have 58 structures that we need to set either by hand or with equipment when the individual sites can be accessed,” Vigilante Electric Cooperative general manager, Rollie Miller said. “We have about 1/3 of the structures set and are expecting a good day today with it being a little cooler and we had a specialty pole setting skidder delivered. This is very dangerous work and safety of the crews working up there is paramount.”
At this time, Vigilante Electric Cooperative expects to have an estimated “power on” date as early as Sunday night.
UPDATE: JUNE 19 AT 11:28 A.M.
The evacuation order for residents in the Grassy Mountain area was lifted as of 8:00 am Saturday.
At this time the area is in “SET” status, meaning residents should be prepared to leave if fire conditions change.
As of an update from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on Saturday morning, the Deep Creek Canyon Fire is 4,648 acres large and is 7 percent contained.
Additional firefighting resources arrived the fire Friday and crews on the southwestern edge secured the established fire line and continued to mop up and cold trail.
The structure protection group scouted the Grassy Mountain area to assess values at risk and develop mitigation plans.
The helibase in Townsend was very active supporting five helicopters dropping water on all areas of the fire. The Super Scoopers have dropped over 80,000 gallons of water to date according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service Saturday.
On Saturday, the update says minimal fire activity will continue with the wind pushing the fire back into previously burned areas, which will allow firefighters to secure more of the fire perimeter.
“The northwest flank of the fire is dotted with spot fires in steep terrain and will continue to be a challenge to crews,” the update reads. “Construction of hand line in the continuous timber fuels on the south side of the fire will be a labor-intensive process over the next few days.”
Those traveling on Highway 12 between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs are being told to not the 35 mile-per-hour maximum speed limit that is there for the safety of the public and firefighters working in the area. People are urged to use extreme caution when traveling and to not stop along the highway.
UPDATE: JUNE 18 AT 5 P.M.
In case you missed it, the Helena - Lewis & Clark National Forest Facebook page shared video of the fire's behavior on Wednesday, June 16.
You view the video below:
UPDATE: JUNE 18 AT 10:06 A.M.
Crews saw improvements in suppression efforts as they built a handline, and dozers resumed to build more containment borders along the southwest flank of the fire Thursday, according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Super Scoopers, also known as helicopters, assisted hand crews with water drops. HLCNF said engine crews secured a fair amount of line on the northwest perimeter. Additionally, firefighters looked for remaining hot spots by cautiously detecting and touching with their hands for heat.
HLCNF said more resources are expected to arrive to help with suppression efforts Friday. Crews will use aircraft and skidgens, versatile heavy logging equipment, for direct fire attack--HCLNF said skidgens can transport large quantities of water through rough terrain. Crews are securing a fire line and mopping up the heel of the fire on the fire perimeter where it connects Highway 12.
HLCNF said a structure protection group is examining values at risk and planning how they can safely alleviate the fire's impacts.
The Townsend airport has a helibase for more aircraft support.
Friday's forecast is mostly warm and dry conditions with terrain-driven winds and mostly clear skies. By Saturday, more cloud cover with a cold front is expected with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and 17 to 21 percent humidity.
The fire is currently burning 4,647 acres.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: JUNE 17 AT 9:55 P.M.
A closure has been put in place for the South Belts (North) and South Belts (South) areas, as well as all roads and trails specified in Attachment C of the accompanying document that can be found below.
The Lewis and Clark National Forest says this has been done for the safety of the public.
Anyone who goes against the order may be subject to a fine up to $5,000 for an individual, or up to $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment up to six months, or both.
There are some exemptions to the order. You can read what those are and more about the overall order below:
UPDATE: JUNE 17 AT 8:15 P.M.
The PIO tells us that the fire has increased to a total of 4,631 acres.
It is still at 0% containment. Reportedly, there are 216 personnel on-site.
You can watch the evening operations update from the Helena - Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook page below:
UPDATE: JUNE 17 AT 12:48 P.M.:
Helicopters have been grounded by the DNRC following a crash at the Deep Creek Fire.
Paige Cohen with the DNRC tells Montana Right Now the order was done out of an abundance of caution for pilots, and does not affect fire suppression abilities.
As of 10:54 am Thursday, the Deep Creek fire is reported to be 3,668 acres large.
At this time, the fire is being managed for full suppression according to InciWeb.
On Wednesday, good progress was made as crews were able to reengage with a dozer, skidgens and hand crews on the southwest point of the fire according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
"Weather is better today. I mean, you know yesterday wasn't bad either. But the day before that, you know high winds and really high temps," said Andy Huntsberger, the Operations Section Chief, Northern Rockies Team One. "So, temps have moderated and so has the wind. So, that's definitely helping things along. And another key component is getting night time recovery. When you're getting some relative humidity and things to set in so fire diminishes over night."
In addition, a hotshot crew scouted the north area of the fire to assess growth and observed multiple spots and they began to take direct efforts on the spot fires.
For Thursday, resources will continue to direct fire line work on the southwest corner of the fire moving along the fire’s perimeter to the north while continuing to identify and work on spot fires to the north.
Scouting efforts will also identify areas where crews can safely build direct fire line along the fire’s perimeter.
UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 9 P.M.
The Deep Creek Fire has reached 4,500 acres, according to InciWeb.
Highway 12E remains closed as crews work to contain the blaze that is burning north and south of the roadway.
A total of 160 personnel members are on-site.
In a public meeting, a timeline of the fire was outlined, along with the actions firefighters have taken to try to contain the fire.
Orders have been put in place for more resources and aviation support.
You can watch that meeting in its entirety below.
Please note: audio is difficult to hear for about the first eight minutes of the video.
UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 3:38 P.M.
The public is asked to avoid Duck Creek Road for the time-being due to downed trees and crews working to clear those hazards off the roadway, according to InciWeb.
UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 1:08 P.M.
The Deep Creek Fire has spread northeast and south of Highway 12E in the Deep Creek Canyon area near Townsend an update from the U.S. Forest Service Wednesday said.
Planned fire activities for Wednesday include a reconnaissance flight of the fire perimeter that was ordered for the morning to assess the movement from Tuesday’s fire activity and get better mapping.
Ground crews will be focusing on the east flank from Tuesday’s fire perimeter and will continue building line along the fire perimeter where it is safe to do so.
At this time the cause of the fire s still under investigation, however, responding personnel reportedly discovered a fallen tree had caused a downed powerline.
The U.S. Forest Service announced there is a public meeting planned for Wednesday, June 16 at 8 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook here or you can attend in person at the Senior Center in White Sulphur Springs or the Townsend School in Townsend.
UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 12:22 P.M.
The Deep Creek Fire is currently at an estimated 2,000 acres in size, the Public Information Officer for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Kathy Bushnell said.
Bushnell told us fire crews are working Wednesday on the south side of the fire, the east flank--where a hot spot spread yesterday and south of Highway 12.
Crews are expected to safely create a fire line to stop the fire from spreading farther.
The winds are moving the fire northeast, and the canyon terrain is moving up the slope.
A type 1 team will take over to relive the type 3 team and local resources working on the fire. Hot shot crews from around the region have arrived.
Bushnell said the fire destroyed some structures Tuesday, but she did not specify if those structures were homes or barns or how many were lost. No other structures are threatened Wednesday.
An evacuation order is still in effect in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision--those who are displaced may go to the evacuation center in White Sulphur Springs. According to the Meagher County Sheriff's Office, 60 people in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision have been displaced.
People can bring donations at the evacuation center in White Sulphur Springs, the Red Cross, volunteer fire departments and sheriff's office.
MCSO said Highway 12 will remain shut down for the remainder of Wednesday--it is uncertain if it will remain closed tomorrow.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 9:15 P.M.
An update from the DNRC and U.S. Forest Service says evacuations have been issued for the Grassy Mountain Subdivision by the Broadwater and Meagher County Sheriff's Offices.
The fire has spread northeast and south of Highway 12E in the Deep Creek Canyon area near Townsend.
It has been confirmed that some structures were lost in the blaze. Details are forthcoming.
While responding to the fire, DNRC confirms that a DNRC helicopter had a hard landing at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. This caused the helicopter to catch on fire.
All five personnel on board were able to exit the aircraft safely and are being assessed by medical staff.
Air attack and retardant planes assisted to slow the spread of the fire. Ground resources are assessing a new plan based on the recent heavy fire activity.
Highway 12 continues to remain closed, as the fire is on both sides of the roadway.
UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 5:12 P.M.
According to Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, crews are in unified command with Montana DNRC.
A Type 1 team has been ordered.
Highway 12 remains closed.
UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 4:50 P.M.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation the road has been closed on U.S. 12 east of Townsend.
UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 3:32 P.M.
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says the canyon is being shut down completely.
Evacuations are being put into place as well, since the fire has crossed Highway 12.
You are advised to watch out for our first responders and use another route.
UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 3:15 P.M.
UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 1:05 P.M.
Responders discovered a tree had fallen causing a downed powerline regarding the Deep Creek Fire; however, the cause remains under investigation, according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 12:23 P.M.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest updated the Incident Command Type 4 will move to Incident Command Type 3 Monday in the Deep Creek Fire burning near Townsend.
According to a Facebook post from HLCNF, there are 35 crew members working to put out the fire with more people and equipment requested to assist.
Crews are continuing efforts on the fire's east and west flanks, HLCNF said.
There will be single-lane traffic near the fire and HLCNF advises drivers to seek a different route if possible.
UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 8:53 A.M.
Crews are continuing efforts to extinguish the Deep Creek Fire burning near Townsend Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is threatening structures.
Crews have ordered more resources and heavy equipment to help combat the fire.
HLCNF said more hot and dry weather is forecasted over the next few days.
TOWNSEND, Mont. - A fire near Townsend has burned 200 acres as of Sunday evening, and caused a detour on Highway 12.
According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Deep Creek Fire is burning on the north side of Highway 12 in the Deep Creek Area near Townsend.
The fire is burning in timber and brush toward the Cabin Gulch fuel treatment units. Multiple agencies including the Montana DNRC, and Broadwater Co. Rural Fire are on scene.
Due to low visibility from a fire, US-12 east of Townsend is closed. The Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office has slowed down traffic in the area and is urging people to avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The road is closed from 18 miles east of Townsend to mile marker 33, where US-12 meets US-89 traffic is being detoured.