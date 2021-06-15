UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 9:15 P.M.

An update from the DNRC and U.S. Forest Service says evacuations have been issued for the Grassy Mountain Subdivision by the Broadwater and Meagher County Sheriff's Offices.

The fire has spread northeast and south of Highway 12E in the Deep Creek Canyon area near Townsend.

It has been confirmed that some structures were lost in the blaze. Details are forthcoming.

While responding to the fire, DNRC confirms that a DNRC helicopter had a hard landing at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. This caused the helicopter to catch on fire.

All five personnel on board were able to exit the aircraft safely and are being assessed by medical staff.

Air attack and retardant planes assisted to slow the spread of the fire. Ground resources are assessing a new plan based on the recent heavy fire activity.

Highway 12 continues to remain closed, as the fire is on both sides of the roadway.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 5:12 P.M.

According to Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, crews are in unified command with Montana DNRC.

A Type 1 team has been ordered.

Highway 12 remains closed.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 4:50 P.M.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation the road has been closed on U.S. 12 east of Townsend.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 3:32 P.M.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says the canyon is being shut down completely.

Evacuations are being put into place as well, since the fire has crossed Highway 12.

You are advised to watch out for our first responders and use another route.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 3:15 P.M.

The Deep Creek Fire has crossed Highway 12, according to a Facebook post from Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. If you live in Thomason to the Grassy Mountain Subdivision you are asked to follow the Meagher County Sheriff Office's evacuation instructions.

AVOID the Deep Creek Canyon Area. Air attack is reportedly on-scene.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 1:05 P.M.

Responders discovered a tree had fallen causing a downed powerline regarding the Deep Creek Fire; however, the cause remains under investigation, according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 12:23 P.M.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest updated the Incident Command Type 4 will move to Incident Command Type 3 Monday in the Deep Creek Fire burning near Townsend.

According to a Facebook post from HLCNF, there are 35 crew members working to put out the fire with more people and equipment requested to assist.

Crews are continuing efforts on the fire's east and west flanks, HLCNF said.

There will be single-lane traffic near the fire and HLCNF advises drivers to seek a different route if possible.

UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 8:53 A.M.

Crews are continuing efforts to extinguish the Deep Creek Fire burning near Townsend Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is threatening structures.

Crews have ordered more resources and heavy equipment to help combat the fire.

HLCNF said more hot and dry weather is forecasted over the next few days.

TOWNSEND, Mont. - A fire near Townsend has burned 200 acres as of Sunday evening, and caused a detour on Highway 12.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Deep Creek Fire is burning on the north side of Highway 12 in the Deep Creek Area near Townsend.

The fire is burning in timber and brush toward the Cabin Gulch fuel treatment units. Multiple agencies including the Montana DNRC, and Broadwater Co. Rural Fire are on scene.

Due to low visibility from a fire, US-12 east of Townsend is closed. The Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office has slowed down traffic in the area and is urging people to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road is closed from 18 miles east of Townsend to mile marker 33, where US-12 meets US-89 traffic is being detoured.