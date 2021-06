UPDATE: JUNE 17 AT 11:29 A.M.

Helicopters have been grounded by the DNRC following a crash at the Deep Creek Fire.

The Public Information Officer for the DNRC, Kristin Sleeper tells Montana Right Now the order was done out of an abundance of caution for pilots, and does not affect fire suppression abilities.

As of 10:54 am Thursday, the Deep Creek fire is reported to be 3,668 acres large.

At this time, the fire is being managed for full suppression according to InciWeb.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 9 P.M.

The Deep Creek Fire has reached 4,500 acres, according to InciWeb.

Highway 12E remains closed as crews work to contain the blaze that is burning north and south of the roadway.

A total of 160 personnel members are on-site.

In a public meeting, a timeline of the fire was outlined, along with the actions firefighters have taken to try to contain the fire.

Orders have been put in place for more resources and aviation support.

You can watch that meeting in its entirety below.

Please note: audio is difficult to hear for about the first eight minutes of the video.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 3:38 P.M.

The public is asked to avoid Duck Creek Road for the time-being due to downed trees and crews working to clear those hazards off the roadway, according to InciWeb.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 1:08 P.M.

The Deep Creek Fire has spread northeast and south of Highway 12E in the Deep Creek Canyon area near Townsend an update from the U.S. Forest Service Wednesday said.

Planned fire activities for Wednesday include a reconnaissance flight of the fire perimeter that was ordered for the morning to assess the movement from Tuesday’s fire activity and get better mapping.

Ground crews will be focusing on the east flank from Tuesday’s fire perimeter and will continue building line along the fire perimeter where it is safe to do so.

At this time the cause of the fire s still under investigation, however, responding personnel reportedly discovered a fallen tree had caused a downed powerline.

The U.S. Forest Service announced there is a public meeting planned for Wednesday, June 16 at 8 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook here or you can attend in person at the Senior Center in White Sulphur Springs or the Townsend School in Townsend.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 12:22 P.M.

The Deep Creek Fire is currently at an estimated 2,000 acres in size, the Public Information Officer for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Kathy Bushnell said.

Bushnell told us fire crews are working Wednesday on the south side of the fire, the east flank--where a hot spot spread yesterday and south of Highway 12.

Crews are expected to safely create a fire line to stop the fire from spreading farther.

The winds are moving the fire northeast, and the canyon terrain is moving up the slope.

A type 1 team will take over to relive the type 3 team and local resources working on the fire. Hot shot crews from around the region have arrived.

Bushnell said the fire destroyed some structures Tuesday, but she did not specify if those structures were homes or barns or how many were lost. No other structures are threatened Wednesday.

An evacuation order is still in effect in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision--those who are displaced may go to the evacuation center in White Sulphur Springs. According to the Meagher County Sheriff's Office, 60 people in the Grassy Mountain Subdivision have been displaced.

People can bring donations at the evacuation center in White Sulphur Springs, the Red Cross, volunteer fire departments and sheriff's office.

MCSO said Highway 12 will remain shut down for the remainder of Wednesday--it is uncertain if it will remain closed tomorrow.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 9:15 P.M.

An update from the DNRC and U.S. Forest Service says evacuations have been issued for the Grassy Mountain Subdivision by the Broadwater and Meagher County Sheriff's Offices.

The fire has spread northeast and south of Highway 12E in the Deep Creek Canyon area near Townsend.

It has been confirmed that some structures were lost in the blaze. Details are forthcoming.

While responding to the fire, DNRC confirms that a DNRC helicopter had a hard landing at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. This caused the helicopter to catch on fire.

All five personnel on board were able to exit the aircraft safely and are being assessed by medical staff.

Air attack and retardant planes assisted to slow the spread of the fire. Ground resources are assessing a new plan based on the recent heavy fire activity.

Highway 12 continues to remain closed, as the fire is on both sides of the roadway.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 5:12 P.M.

According to Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, crews are in unified command with Montana DNRC.

A Type 1 team has been ordered.

Highway 12 remains closed.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 4:50 P.M.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation the road has been closed on U.S. 12 east of Townsend.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 3:32 P.M.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office says the canyon is being shut down completely.

Evacuations are being put into place as well, since the fire has crossed Highway 12.

You are advised to watch out for our first responders and use another route.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 3:15 P.M.

The Deep Creek Fire has crossed Highway 12, according to a Facebook post from Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. If you live in Thomason to the Grassy Mountain Subdivision you are asked to follow the Meagher County Sheriff Office's evacuation instructions.

AVOID the Deep Creek Canyon Area. Air attack is reportedly on-scene.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 1:05 P.M.

Responders discovered a tree had fallen causing a downed powerline regarding the Deep Creek Fire; however, the cause remains under investigation, according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 12:23 P.M.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest updated the Incident Command Type 4 will move to Incident Command Type 3 Monday in the Deep Creek Fire burning near Townsend.

According to a Facebook post from HLCNF, there are 35 crew members working to put out the fire with more people and equipment requested to assist.

Crews are continuing efforts on the fire's east and west flanks, HLCNF said.

There will be single-lane traffic near the fire and HLCNF advises drivers to seek a different route if possible.

UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 8:53 A.M.

Crews are continuing efforts to extinguish the Deep Creek Fire burning near Townsend Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is threatening structures.

Crews have ordered more resources and heavy equipment to help combat the fire.

HLCNF said more hot and dry weather is forecasted over the next few days.

TOWNSEND, Mont. - A fire near Townsend has burned 200 acres as of Sunday evening, and caused a detour on Highway 12.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Deep Creek Fire is burning on the north side of Highway 12 in the Deep Creek Area near Townsend.

The fire is burning in timber and brush toward the Cabin Gulch fuel treatment units. Multiple agencies including the Montana DNRC, and Broadwater Co. Rural Fire are on scene.

Due to low visibility from a fire, US-12 east of Townsend is closed. The Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office has slowed down traffic in the area and is urging people to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The road is closed from 18 miles east of Townsend to mile marker 33, where US-12 meets US-89 traffic is being detoured.