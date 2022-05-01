DEER LODGE, Mont. - A teenager from Deer Lodge has died after being taken to St. Patrick's following a rollover crash.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that on April 17, a 1998 Subaru Legacy was southbound on the Frontage Rd. when it drifted off the roadway while negotiating a slight right-hand curve.

The driver turned left to re-enter the road before overcorrecting right and going back off the road.

The Subaru then went down into a ditch, hit an embankment and became airborne before striking the top of a fence post and rolling several times.

According to MHP, the driver, a 16-year-old girl from Deer Lodge, was taken to St. Patrick's and has since passed away.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.