Helena, Mont. - Tuesday, Senate and House Minority Leaders released a statement regarding a recent social media post by Republican Senator Theresa Manzella which portrays a vigilante-style lynching in reference to drag shows.
“LGBTQ+ Montanans are our friends, neighbors, and valued members of Montana’s communities. They are entitled to dignity and respect, and most fundamentally the right to live without fear of violence,” said Representative Kim Abbott and Senator Pat Flowers.
This is not the first time that Sen. Manzella has endorsed violence against LGBTQ+ Montanans, according to a release by George Wolcott, Democratic Caucus Chief of Staff of the Montana State Senate.
In November of 2021 Senator Manzella publicly stated in political rallies that violence against LGBTQ+ Montanans and their families were “normal consequences associated with the choices they made.” Manzella and her fellow Republicans never renounced her comments.
An image of Senator Manzella’s recent post, which contains graphic content, can be seen here.
